Obituary: Row, Mabel “May”

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mabel “May” Row, 80, of Vienna, passed away Friday, December 1, 2023 at Parkersburg Care Center.

Mabel was born July 10, 1943, in Pittsburgh, PA to Bill and Judy Gray.

She married Raymond Row on August 10, 2001.

Mabel worked for J.C. Penney at the mall since the day they opened. She attended the Independent Baptist Church in Vienna.

Mabel will be deeply missed by Raymond; children Janet (Mike) Gray, Johna (Mark) Dodrill, Jeff (Lana) Brethauer, Raymond “Buck” Row III and Roxann (Jeremy) Sponaugle; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her brother Patrick Gray.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank you” to the staff at Parkersburg Care Center and Amedisys Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

