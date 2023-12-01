Obituary: Turney, Dale Thomas

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dale Thomas Turney, 85 of Marietta, OH, died November 29, 2023, at Waterview Pointe Skilled Nursing Home. Dale was born on August 13, 1938, in Jeannette PA. He graduated from Jeannette High School in 1957.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline, his 2 children Lori Nolte and Thomas (Tim) Turney., his sister, June, his deceased daughter Amy and his grandchildren, Samantha, Megan, Sara, Emily, and Nicholas, and his six great-grandchildren. Dale was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was a food service director at various colleges for thirty years. He was an avid runner/walker for the majority of his life. He had a contagious sense of humor and a heart of gold. He was always smiling or laughing and will be missed by all who knew him.

A private service will be held for immediate family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: Man facing charges after wrong-way crash sends one person to hospital
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released
Structure fire on Staunton Avenue
Crews respond to structure fire on Staunton Ave. Thursday night
Wendy Shriver was in the studio to talk about the Indoor Ice Rink opening soon!
Discovery World on Market Hosting Indoor Ice Rink
At last check, Herrick is in first place in her group.
Marietta College student competing in national baking competition

Latest News

Mabel “May” Row Obit
Obituary: Row, Mabel “May”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hornbeck, Leonora Kimberg “Kim”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wilson, Linda Lou
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wheaton, Tammy