Obituary: Turney, Dale Thomas

Dale Thomas Turney, 85 of Marietta, OH, died November 29, 2023, at Waterview Pointe Skilled Nursing Home. Dale was born on August 13, 1938, in Jeannette PA. He graduated from Jeannette High School in 1957.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jacqueline, his 2 children Lori Nolte and Thomas (Tim) Turney., his sister, June, his deceased daughter Amy and his grandchildren, Samantha, Megan, Sara, Emily, and Nicholas, and his six great-grandchildren. Dale was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was a food service director at various colleges for thirty years. He was an avid runner/walker for the majority of his life. He had a contagious sense of humor and a heart of gold. He was always smiling or laughing and will be missed by all who knew him.

A private service will be held for immediate family.

