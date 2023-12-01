Obituary: Wilson, Linda Lou

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda Lou Wilson, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 30, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU.

She was born on September 26, 1947, in Pennsboro, West Virginia, the only child of the late Homer and Ada Mitchell Monroe.

Linda graduated from Mt. State College, began her career at Union Carbide in the Packing Department, and retired after 38 years as the Human Resources Manager from Eramet after thirty-eight years.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Julian K. Wilson, daughter Angela Wilson of Colorado, son Matt Wilson of Parkersburg, stepson Ritchie Wilson, her many loving friends, and furry grandbabies.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: Man facing charges after wrong-way crash sends one person to hospital
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released
Structure fire on Staunton Avenue
Crews respond to structure fire on Staunton Ave. Thursday night
Wendy Shriver was in the studio to talk about the Indoor Ice Rink opening soon!
Discovery World on Market Hosting Indoor Ice Rink
At last check, Herrick is in first place in her group.
Marietta College student competing in national baking competition

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Turney, Dale Thomas
Mabel “May” Row Obit
Obituary: Row, Mabel “May”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hornbeck, Leonora Kimberg “Kim”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wheaton, Tammy