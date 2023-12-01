Obituary: Wilson, Linda Lou

Linda Lou Wilson, 76, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 30, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, WVU.

She was born on September 26, 1947, in Pennsboro, West Virginia, the only child of the late Homer and Ada Mitchell Monroe.

Linda graduated from Mt. State College, began her career at Union Carbide in the Packing Department, and retired after 38 years as the Human Resources Manager from Eramet after thirty-eight years.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Julian K. Wilson, daughter Angela Wilson of Colorado, son Matt Wilson of Parkersburg, stepson Ritchie Wilson, her many loving friends, and furry grandbabies.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.