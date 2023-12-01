Ohio leaders set to launch Homebuyer Plus Savings Program in January

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A new program set to launch in January will help Ohioans pocket more money to put toward purchasing a home. The Ohio Homebuyer Plus Savings Program will allow Ohio residents to set up a tax-advantaged savings account at increased interest rates.

“More and more, people are struggling to come up with that 20% down payment which is the lifeline to be able to make home ownership a reality,” said Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.

Money accrued in these accounts can be put toward a down payment on a home and toward closing costs.

“It’s still your money, but it’s going to grow a lot faster using the power of the Ohio Treasury,” Sprague said.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said state leaders are working with financial institutions all over Ohio and will have details about where people can open accounts when the program launches in January 2024.

“A lot of times, you hear people talk about we should invest in businesses or things like that. We want to invest in our people. We want to invest in Ohio,” Husted said. “By helping them get home ownership access and making it a little easier for them, we think that we are helping them build a stake in Ohio ... We are only as good as our people.”

To qualify for the program, a person must be at least 18 years of age and resident of Ohio.

