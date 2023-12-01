Psyched to Bike - how a local nonprofit is tackling poverty with wheels

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley is a local nonprofit dedicated to helping families get out of poverty permanently.

Psyched to Bike is a new program they’ve created to tackle that mission.

WTAP has more on how used bikes are transforming Circles participants lives.

Circles participants Jason and Raeanna Earl have been using the bikes they got from the Psyched to Bike program for about six months. Before the program, they walked most places and took the bus when they could afford to. Now their bikes are their main form of transportation.

“We average anywhere from 10 to 20 miles a day depending on our appointments or where we have to be,” Jason said.

The bikes they were given are two of the used bikes Circles volunteers are fixing up and giving to members.

The Earls said that their bikes have been a big time-saver, cutting down trips that before would’ve taken them an hour before down to 20 minutes.

“We definitely are able to do a lot more with our time and put ourselves in a better situation than we were before,” Jason said.

Director Lisa Doyle Parsons said that Circles participants came up with the program in a monthly meeting in which they discuss systemic barriers that keep people in poverty.

“And our Circle leaders, transportation for them is often a major barrier in terms of getting to job interviews, getting to jobs, just getting basic access to healthcare, or just getting a better quality of life,” she said.

Parsons added that, while public transportation is an option in our area, bikes are more reliable and give people more freedom.

“There are so many stories I’ve heard where people have had to get up two hours earlier to be able to get the bus or maybe they’ve utilized some of the public transportation - like the Lift or Uber or mode of care and then they don’t show up,” she said.

Parsons added that, if someone’s looking to take the first step towards getting a more stable form of transportation, a bike is a good starting point.

“What I neglected to mention is how much cheaper it is for somebody to utilize bicycling as their transportation than to be able to buy a car, have insurance on your vehicle, maintain the vehicle, pay all the taxes and the fees...,” she said.

Plus biking is great for people’s mental and physical health.

“I haven’t felt this healthy probably since I was a teenager. It has definitely worked muscles I didn’t even know I had,” Raeanna said.

The Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley plans on expanding the program to the rest of the community in May of next year, according to Parsons.

“We want Parkersburg to become a community that is really utilizing the bicycle system as a great form of transportation, whether it’s for recreational use or whether it’s getting you to work, getting you to the appointments you need to get to,” she said.

All bikes in the program are either bought used or donated.

“..., we definitely believe in re-using or utilizing what is available to us,” Parsons said.

If you have a bike that you want to donate to Psyched to Bike, contact the Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley. You can reach them at 304-488-7760 or circlescampaignmov@gmail.com.

The program has safeguards in place to make sure The Circle isn’t collecting stolen bikes, according to Parsons.

