SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The St. Marys Lady Devils had their season opener against the Ravenswood Devilettes where they survived a Ravenswood second half rally for the 68-58 win.

The Lady Devils are coming off a season where they went 17-8. Addie Davis led the way for St. Marys with 23 points.

The Lady Devils will face Tyler at home on Tuesday.

