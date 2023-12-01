Students participate in PioBiz

PioBiz
By Hailey Lanham
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College students has the chance to show off their solutions to different types of problems that some may experience.

PioBiz has 3 separate rounds that take place each semester and tonight was round 1.

It is an event where students of any major can present a business idea that includes a solution to problems we may face.

Those who won or lost this evening have the option to continue onto the next round that requires a lot more research.

Students who are interested in sharing their ideas can participate in the next round even if they were not involved in the first.

“Design a solution and come up with a product or service that solves this problem and put their ideas into action. So we want students to develop their entrepreneurial and action. Do things about the problems, do not just complain, but do something about it.” said Jacqueline Khorassani, Senior Director of Entrepreneur and career development.

The next round will take place this coming spring.

