Vienna woman competing in national contest to name greatest baker

The contest winner will take home a grand prize of $10,000 and have their work featured in Bake from Scratch magazine.
Vienna woman competing in national contest to name greatest baker
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rachelle Stephens is competing to become the greatest baker, presented by Buddy Valastro, who is better known as the cake boss.

The contest winner will take home a grand prize of $10,000 and have their work featured in Bake from Scratch magazine.

Stephens says she is returning to a passion that began at an early age.

“I was eight years old when I started baking and playing around in the kitchen pretending I was on TV; you watch professional bakers and say I’m on TV too and so you get excited about it. I just kept baking doing little things like Christmas gifts. When I had family, I started making cakes for my kids, then people would say where’d you get your cake and so then I would say I made it, it’s me not a baker.”

Stephens says she is glad to be baking again after a roughly 13-year hiatus.

“Getting back into baking makes me realize I could of done this a long time ago. It’s never too late, just take steps toward it. I used to think my dream was so far away, it was never going to happen, you feel like times gotten away. But just starting somewhere and doing the things that get you to that spot little by little it gets you closer. Then the result seems obtainable in the end.”

She is in first place in her group.

The link to vote can be found HERE

We will have more on the story in our 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: Man facing charges after wrong-way crash sends one person to hospital
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
Names of Thanksgiving fire victims released
Structure fire on Staunton Avenue
Crews respond to structure fire on Staunton Ave. Thursday night
Wendy Shriver was in the studio to talk about the Indoor Ice Rink opening soon!
Discovery World on Market Hosting Indoor Ice Rink
At last check, Herrick is in first place in her group.
Marietta College student competing in national baking competition

Latest News

CDBG for Marietta
Marietta plans usage for Community Development Block Grant
Ohio State Map
Matamoras getting funding for water project
The public is welcome to stop by during business hours to take free photos with Santa Claus...
Bikers rally to provide presents to children in need
Marietta First Friday's December Theme is Moonlight Madness
Marietta First Friday's December Theme is Moonlight Madness