Vienna woman competing in national contest to name greatest baker

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rachelle Stephens is competing to become the greatest baker, presented by Buddy Valastro, who is better known as the cake boss.

The contest winner will take home a grand prize of $10,000 and have their work featured in Bake from Scratch magazine.

Stephens says she is returning to a passion that began at an early age.

“I was eight years old when I started baking and playing around in the kitchen pretending I was on TV; you watch professional bakers and say I’m on TV too and so you get excited about it. I just kept baking doing little things like Christmas gifts. When I had family, I started making cakes for my kids, then people would say where’d you get your cake and so then I would say I made it, it’s me not a baker.”

Stephens says she is glad to be baking again after a roughly 13-year hiatus.

“Getting back into baking makes me realize I could of done this a long time ago. It’s never too late, just take steps toward it. I used to think my dream was so far away, it was never going to happen, you feel like times gotten away. But just starting somewhere and doing the things that get you to that spot little by little it gets you closer. Then the result seems obtainable in the end.”

She is in first place in her group.

