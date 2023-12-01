Williamstown high school gets excited for upcoming state championship

WILLIAMSTOWN IS EXCITED FOR CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday Williamstown high school will be going to their third state championship game in hopes to win their second in a row.

They will be taking on Greenbrier West this Saturday at Wheeling Island stadium.

Athletic Director, Jill Bryant, says she has noticed the football team ignore the noise and focus on the goal they set for themselves at the beginning of the year.

“They’re just a really hardworking group. They work had in the classroom and they work hard on the football field. They’re in the weight room just doing things that they do to get the job done,” Bryant said.

Williamstown has a history of championship sports and that tradition starts with the students of every sport that put in countless hours.

“I wouldn’t want to be an athletic director anywhere else. Last year was my first year and we came away with five state championships and I attribute that to the hard work that the kids and the coaches are willing to put in and the support from the parents and community. Ultimately the kids have to be willing to put in the extra hours and effort it takes to win a state championship,” she said.

Williamstown will play for the championship tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Park Stadium.

