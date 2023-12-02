Historic house tours benefit historic district

Julia-Ann Square Historic District is hosting its annual walking tours.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday marked the first of the season for Julia-Ann Square Historic District’s annual house tours.

According to Judith Smith, who helps run the tours, this historic district was once home to the man who drew the state seal, Governor Stevenson, and multiple other historical figures.

“The large edifice on Anne Street called The Castle is what we call it was the home of Peter G. Van Winkle and he was West Virginia’s first U.S. senator,” she said.

Since 2000, people have been guided through the historic district to learn more about Parkersburg’s history and step inside its historic houses.

“These houses are extra special and certainly need to be maintained and saved for the next generation,” Smith said.

It’s a tradition that started as a fundraising effort for Julia-Ann Square Historic District.

“We needed improvements in Julia-Anne Square Historic District. We wanted arches over the four corners, we wanted period lighting, we wanted sidewalks fixed…,” Smith said.

Fundraising is still a cornerstone of the tours. 100% of proceeds go into the historic district.

“We want to make those who came before us, lived here, built these houses, and built Parkersburg, we want to make them proud,” Smith said.

And, of course, you can’t forget the stop for tea and cookies.

Tours will continue through this weekend. Click the link below for more details.

https://www.wtap.com/2023/11/27/history-holiday-spirit-celebrated-with-julia-ann-square-historic-district-home-tour/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Double Homicide
Two dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Vienna
Structure fire on Staunton Avenue
Crews respond to structure fire on Staunton Ave. Thursday night
Assault leads to death in Gallia County
Victim’s name released in deadly assault
Williamstown Yellow Jackets community support
Williamstown high school gets excited for upcoming state championship
Wreck on Route 50
UPDATE: Man facing charges after wrong-way crash sends one person to hospital

Latest News

You can help your local Children's Home Society by contributing to the Little Red Stocking...
Little Red Stocking Campaign raises money for Children’s Home Society
High school students from around the Mid-Ohio Valley got to take a closer look into the...
Washington County Career Center’s Medical Day
Vienna Double Homicide
Two dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Vienna
Williamstown Yellow Jackets community support
Williamstown high school gets excited for upcoming state championship