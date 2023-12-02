Little Red Stocking Campaign raises money for Children’s Home Society

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s that time of year when you’ll find little red stockings at Par Mar, GoMart, and small businesses.

These aren’t just cute decorations. The Little Red Stocking Campaign is the biggest annual fundraiser for Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

The Parkersburg site’s Jodi Null said that money raised locally stays at the local site, benefitting their programs. For instance, their foster care and adoption services, the emergency youth shelter, Birth to Three, and more.

“It just goes back to value these partnerships with these businesses and the community. We truly couldn’t do what we do - you know our mission wouldn’t be what it is without our community’s support to so we’re greatly appreciative of that,” Null said.

The campaign is happening now and will continue until Christmas Eve. You can donate at participating stores, where your name will be put up on a little red stocking.

