Two dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people are dead from apparent gunshot wounds in Vienna.

Not much information is being released at this time. What we know is it happened in the 1000 block of 38th Street.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer says around 4:40 p.m. Friday someone walked into a resident and found the two people dead. That person then called the local authorities.

Pifer says the victims are male and female and his department is investigating a possible murder/suicide or a double homicide.

Pifer adds there is no apparent threat/harm to the public at this time.

The Vienna Police Department and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services responded to the scene.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.

