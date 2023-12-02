UPDATE: 2 dead in Vienna; suspect also dead

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities say the suspect in the murder of two Wood County people Friday evening is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, police were called to 1003 38th Street in Vienna at 4:40 p.m. Friday. That is where a family member found the two victims inside the residence. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 45-year-old Thomas J. Platt of Parkersburg and 43-year-old Christy L. Roseberry of Vienna.

During the investigation, police were able to identify a suspect in the case and were able to get a warrant for First Degree Murder.

According to the release, the suspect was found at a hotel in Bellefontaine, Ohio with the help of the U.S. Marshals. Bellefontaine is northwest of Columbus and nearly over two hours and 45 minutes from Vienna.

At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, while trying to execute the search warrant at the hotel, local authorities heard an apparent gunshot and then found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The release says authorities are not releasing the name of the suspect until the family has been notified. The victim’s bodies are being sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner for autopsies.

Pifer says in the release the United States Marshals, Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, Wood County Coroner’s Office, Parkersburg Police, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Williamstown Police, West Virginia State Police, Belpre Police, Washington County (OH) Sheriff’s Office and authorities from Bellefontaine all helped with the investigation.

