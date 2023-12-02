Washington County Career Center’s Medical Day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - High school students from around the Mid-Ohio Valley got to take a closer look into the medical field.

The Washington County Career Center Adult Technical Training partnered with WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center to allow students to learn about careers in health care.

The Career Center’s Medical Program Manager, Erica Chidester, shared why they hold an event like this every year.

“It’s really just to get the awareness out there because medical is such a high-demand field right now. We want the students to understand what’s out there, and we invite employers in so (the students) get to network and they just get a lot of hands-on training here that our students get here in the classroom. It’s just a good event for them to explore, and see if this is truly what they want to pursue in the future,” said

Mid-Ohio Valley Technical Institute student Adyn Worley shared what it meant to him since he is already interested in nursing.

“It’s a great learning experience of opportunities that I could have once I am out of high school because there are so many places that I can go. It’s a lot to pick from, and getting an in-person experience is what will help me determine where I want to go and what I want to do at the end of the day.”

Camden Clark Workforce Development Program Manager, Candy Gillespie, saw this as an opportunity to shine a light on the needs inside the medical field.

“Well, ultimately, we hope they come to work for us at Camden Clark WVU Medicine. There are so many opportunities in the health care field, and there are so many needs so we really hope that the students recognize that and choose that as their career path.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.