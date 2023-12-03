Christmas parades bring holiday cheer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several Christmas parades are taking place around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The Vienna Holly Days Christmas Parade started things off for Wood County with its Winter Wonderland theme.

The Parkersburg Christmas Parade followed with hundreds of people lining Market Street to see the floats and catch candy.

Parkersburg Winterfest Little Miss Snowflake 2023 Amelia Blair shared what she enjoyed most about the parades.

“I’ve been in the parade today and at the end I went back. The funnest part is just throwing candy at my brother.”

Blair took her talents to the Parkersburg Winterfest after her time on Market Street.

