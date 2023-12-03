Dickson, Randy William

Randy William Dickson, 68, passed away unexpectedly at Riverside Hospital, Columbus Ohio on November 28, 2023. Randy’s wife Sally Dickson of Vincent Ohio was at his bedside when the lord called him home.

Randy was a simple man who was a lover of music, played multiple instruments and played bass in his mothers band. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing with his grandchildren and loved his days driving truck and working on the farm.

Randy is the son of the late Ellen Gary and Bill Dickson Sr. He was born August 19th 1955. Randy had a large family including surviving brothers Danny (Diana) Dickson, Robert Landis, Little Randy Dickson, William “Billy” Dickson, Steven Michael Dickson, and Gerald Gary.

Randy is survived by two Sisters Kathy Dickson, and Angel Gary. Randy also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who all loved him dearly.

Randy and Sally married later in life and happily shared many children and grandchildren between the two of them, all were the light of his life. Three daughters; Amanda (Will) Smith, Jennifer (Dan) Castleberry,and Becky (Chad) Treadway. Two sons; Chad Dickson and Ernie (Rachel) Cornell. 15 Grandchildren include Jocob Pethtel, Kye Smith, Paige Smith, Ashton

Castleberry, Negan Castleberry, Marisa (Dustin)Stewart, Jena Treadway, Taylor DIckson, Tiffanie Dickson, Kaitlyn Dickson, Ayden Cornell, Payge Cornell and Brody Cornell; and 6 great grandchildren DonRay, Cashton, Carson, Jaxon, Cadian, and one arriving in January.

A memorial service will be held at Levitts Funeral Home at 403 7th street in Parkersburg WV on Saturday, December 9th. Visitation starts at 10am, service starts at 11am.. A lunch will be provided after the service at Randy and Sally’s church, Little Hocking Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.