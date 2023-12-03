Halbert, David Earl

David Earl Halbert, 80, of Parkersburg passed away Friday, December 1, 2023 at his residence.

He was born March 7, 1943 in Reedy, WV, Roane County, a son of the late Robert Earl and Geraldine Pickrell Halbert.

David was retired from E.I. DuPont after many years of service. He along with his wife Joan were previously owner/operator of multiple service stations in the Parkersburg area. David loved the Lord, loved people and being in church. He was a member of the 10th Ave Church of God.

David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Rhodes Halbert; sons, Tim Halbert (Cindy) of Parkersburg and Robert Halbert (Onelio) of Washington, DC; daughter-in-law, Debbie Halbert of Pennsboro, WV; two brothers, Mike Halbert (Kathia) of Washington, WV and Fred Halbert (Kathy) of Lynchburg, VA; sister, Gloria Seckman of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Amber Nelson (Rodney), Heather Gordy (Caleb), Sarah Halbert, Faith Halbert and Caleb Halbert (Bethany); five great-grandchildren, Cayden Nelson, Fenton Halbert, Titus Nelson, Charlotte Halbert and Theo Halbert and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Earl Halbert and his step-mother, Mildred Cain Camp Halbert and step-siblings, Carolyn Steffy, Susie Williams and Wendell Camp.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the 10th Ave Church of God with Rev. Gary Pack and Rev. Enoch Pursley officiating. Interment will follow at the Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Tuesday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Halbert family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.