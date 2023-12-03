Indoor ice skating rink opens at Discovery World on Market

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of Dec. 3, the Indoor Ice Skating Rink at Discovery World on Market is open.

The ice skating rink is on the fourth floor of the children’s museum. Previously, the fourth floor has been closed as its theater is undergoing renovations.

Discovery World Executive Director Wendy Shriver said the rink is a fine addition to the children’s museum’s many attractions. “It is beautifully decorated,” Shriver said. “We’ve got music, and it’s just a great little, like, feeling of a hometown Christmas kind of feel. We wanted to theme it after a Hallmark movie, if you will.”

Shriver said it took a good bit of work to get the rink ready for skaters. “Each sheet weighs around 80 pounds,” she said. “Our maintenance man, Chet Griffey, is the one who helped install all this, decorate, put all the fencing up, put the rubber matting around, so there’s probably been two weeks of preparation to get it ready.”

Discovery World came by the rink in partnership with the City of Parkersburg because the usual location for the rink, the City Park Pavilion, isn’t available. “They were looking for someone to host the ice skating rink, so we accepted that,” Shriver said. “And it’s a much smaller footprint than it typically was in the park in the pavilion, but it is beautifully decorated.”

The ice skating rink will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for young kid and families, with later hours from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for people over 18 on Saturdays. Shriver said the rink will be open through January.

Admission costs $7.00, although the West Virginia central Federal Credit Union is sponsoring the first 25 tickets each day when the rink opens.

