Marietta College brings together gamers of all ages

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College’s Esports team invites gamers to participate in its inaugural LANfest event.

Marietta Esports LANfest kicked off festivities at 10 a.m. and it runs until 10 p.m. at The Gathering Place.

A LAN party is a social gathering of participants with personal computers or compatible game consoles.

The event featured food vendors, door prizes, and various tournaments throughout the day.

Marietta College’s ESport head coach Derek Games said they want to branch out to the local community after holding similar events in the past for the college.

“Show everybody what we have to offer and give them an opportunity to come out and have a great time and experience what it’s like for us on the daily basis. Of course, we are going to have some esports titles in the tournaments that we have today, but we are trying to appeal to everybody. Over here at our crt stations we have a Nintendo 64, Game Cube, PlayStation 2. Some retro gamers ears will perk up when they hear that so we have something for them as well.”

He said they are looking to make this an annual event with hopes of adding cosplay contests and awards for the best gaming setup.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.