McDougal, Neil E.

By WTAP News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Neil E. McDougal, 89, of Marietta passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023, at Elison Assisted Living.  A quiet, humble man, Neil was born on May 23, 1934 in Bealsville, Ohio, to Erma (Reed) and Raymond McDougal.

Neil was a graduate of Clarington High School and a 1956 graduate of Marietta College Phi Beta Kappa.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and retired from Union Carbide where he was a Chemist and Laboratory Supervisor.  He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

On June 23, 1956, he married the love of his life Arden Ann “Ardie” McDougal who survives with their sons, Brett (Linda) McDougal and Dr. Jay (Sarah) McDougal and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother James McDougal.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (Dec. 6) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with entombment following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 until 8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to Christ United Methodist Church, 301 Wooster Street, Marietta 45750.

