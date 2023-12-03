Williamstown downs Greenbrier West for second straight Class A football title

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A dynasty is born in Class A football in West Virginia, as the Williamstown Yellowjackets complete an undefeated season, as they take down the Greenbrier West Cavaliers 42-12 at Wheeling Island Stadium for the Class A championship.

Williamstown scored on their first four possessions on their way to a 28-6 lead at halftime, and the Jackets scored two more touchdowns in the second half to take the victory.

It’s the first time in school history that Williamstown has won back-to-back football championships, in this their third consecutive trip to the Super Six.

Head coach Chris Beck says he is so proud of his team and his senior class for accomplishing something so special.

“I am extremely proud of the 38 kids we have, and the ten seniors we have,” Beck said. “Credit to them, they worked their butts off. It is the greatest class to come through, and the greatest team to come through.”

Senior quarterback Maxwell Molessa was named the Player of the Game for the second straight season, as he passed for 96 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 160 yards and two scores. He says this win meant a lot to him.

“It means the world,” Molessa said. “This is what we’ve been striving for since we were in elementary school, all the seniors. To be able to finish it out like this is truly a blessing and something I’ll never forget. I can’t even explain it. I’m just truly blessed right now to be able to experience this. It truly is awesome. I can’t really explain it. It’s amazing.”

Lynken Joy also contributed to the ground game with 156 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Williamstown finishes the 2023 season with a 14-0 record for the first time in school history.

