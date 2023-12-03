Wood County Prevention Coalition hosts bowling party

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A party at the Pike Street Lanes bowling alley Sunday afternoon offered parents and kids a fun time and a chance to learn about drug prevention.

The Wood County Prevention Coalition hosted a bowling party at the Pike Street Lanes Sunday. Coalition Chairman Bob Newell said they’ve hosted several events like this in partnership with Westbrook Heath Services.

Kids and parents get to bowl and win prizes while also getting educational materials about the dangers of drug use and community resources they can turn to for help. Vienna Police Chief and Coalition Vice Chair Mike Pifer said events like these are an important way to spread a positive message to kids and families.

“You know, there’s so much, so much influence that go into our youth today with all the social media and stuff,” Pifer said. “We like to have events like this so we can have our drug free message. Parents can come with the kids, be interactive so it’s kind of a family-type atmosphere. And it’s fun, it’s free, and it’s a great thing for our youth.”

Pifer said there’ll be more events like this in the near future.

