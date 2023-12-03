Wood County Prevention Coalition hosts bowling party

A party at the Pike Street Lanes bowling alley Sunday afternoon offered parents and kids a fun time and a chance to learn about drug prevention.
A party at the Pike Street Lanes bowling alley Sunday afternoon offered parents and kids a fun time and a chance to learn about drug prevention.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A party at the Pike Street Lanes bowling alley Sunday afternoon offered parents and kids a fun time and a chance to learn about drug prevention.

The Wood County Prevention Coalition hosted a bowling party at the Pike Street Lanes Sunday. Coalition Chairman Bob Newell said they’ve hosted several events like this in partnership with Westbrook Heath Services.

Kids and parents get to bowl and win prizes while also getting educational materials about the dangers of drug use and community resources they can turn to for help. Vienna Police Chief and Coalition Vice Chair Mike Pifer said events like these are an important way to spread a positive message to kids and families.

“You know, there’s so much, so much influence that go into our youth today with all the social media and stuff,” Pifer said. “We like to have events like this so we can have our drug free message. Parents can come with the kids, be interactive so it’s kind of a family-type atmosphere. And it’s fun, it’s free, and it’s a great thing for our youth.”

Pifer said there’ll be more events like this in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Double Homicide
UPDATE: 2 dead in Vienna; suspect also dead
Assault leads to death in Gallia County
Victim’s name released in deadly assault
Williamstown celebrates winning back to back state championships
Williamstown downs Greenbrier West for second straight Class A football title
Kelly's Closet looking for winter items.
Kelly’s Closet looks for winter items
Rachelle Stephens is competing to become the greatest baker, presented by Buddy Valastro, who...
Vienna woman competing in national contest to name greatest baker

Latest News

Indoor ice skating rink opens at Discovery World on Market
Indoor ice skating rink opens at Discovery World on Market
A party at the Pike Street Lanes bowling alley Sunday afternoon offered parents and kids a fun...
Wood County Prevention Coalition hosts bowling party
As of Dec. 3, the Indoor Ice Skating Rink at Discovery World on Market is open.
Indoor ice skating rink opens at Discovery World on Market
The Parkersburg Christmas Parade followed with hundreds of people lining Market Street to see...
Christmas parades bring holiday cheer