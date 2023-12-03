WVU headed to the Mayo Bowl

(Source: WBTV)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Mountaineers will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 22nd Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

The game is set for a 5:30 p.m. kick-off on December 27 in Charlotte, N.C.

Both teams are 8-4.  WVU finished with a 6-3 record in the Big 12 Conference.

North Carolina was ranked as high #10 in college football at one point in the season and finished 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

