Bobcats headed to the Myrtle Beach Bowl

(WSAZ)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio University Bobcats are headed to the Myrtle Beach Bowl to face the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. on December 16 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

The Bobcats finished with a 9-3 record and a 6-2 record in the Mid-American Conference.

Georgia Southern finished with a 6-6 record and 3-5 in the Sun Belt Conference.

