Bobcats headed to the Myrtle Beach Bowl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio University Bobcats are headed to the Myrtle Beach Bowl to face the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. on December 16 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

We'll take on Georgia Southern in the Myrtle Beach Bowl!



The Bobcats finished with a 9-3 record and a 6-2 record in the Mid-American Conference.

Georgia Southern finished with a 6-6 record and 3-5 in the Sun Belt Conference.

