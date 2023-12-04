Herd headed to the Frisco Bowl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marshall Thundering Herd will face the University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunners in the Frisco Bowl.

The game will be played on December 19 at 9:00 p.m. in Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX.

Marshall finished the season with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference.

UTSA finished with an 8-4 record and 7-1 in the American Athletic Conference.

