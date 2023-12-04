Herd headed to the Frisco Bowl
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marshall Thundering Herd will face the University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunners in the Frisco Bowl.
The game will be played on December 19 at 9:00 p.m. in Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX.
Marshall finished the season with a 6-6 overall record and 3-5 in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference.
UTSA finished with an 8-4 record and 7-1 in the American Athletic Conference.
