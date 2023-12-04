Meghan Lake signs with West Liberty for Acro & Tumbling

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School senior Meghan Lake will go from being a Big Reds cheerleader to a Hilltopper, as she is heading to West Liberty University in Wheeling to be a part of their Acro & Tumbling team.

Meghan is excited to get to West Liberty and add excitement to the team she says has treated her great since she took her visit.

Meghan held her signing ceremony on Monday, and was joined by friends and family and coaches and teammates, and she says she is joining a team that will embrace her.

“They were very welcoming,” Meghan said. “They didn’t make me feel scared or anything, so I was really excited about that.”

She also says she will miss her time with her fellow Big Reds cheerleaders.

“All of these girls who came today, I’ve known forever,” said Meghan. “Leaving them is kind of hard for me, but I know that I’m only a few like minutes away, so it’s not that bad.”

