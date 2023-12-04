MOV Regional Airport receives new tool to help when inclement weather strikes

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The MOV regional airport has a new snow brush that will help the airport clear off their runways in a new fast, efficient way.

The snow brush has been a tool they have been waiting on for over two years now and the $560,000 tool is finally here.

“We don’t know how we’re going to use it yet, we’re still working on that. We might use it in tandem with our old one depending on snow. Having two gives us the freedom to do multiple surfaces at the same time,” said Airport Manager, Ben Auville.

The equipment will not only help the airport directly but it will also help with the other businesses that work on the airport campus as well.

“It gives us the ability to clear a little bit faster and then as far as the overall benefits, we have the restaurant and other services up here and that helps those businesses stay open when we have snow events and they can keep their doors open tio service the community as well,” he said.

