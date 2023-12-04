MOV Regional Airport receives new tool to help when inclement weather strikes

MOV regional airport gets new airport equipment
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The MOV regional airport has a new snow brush that will help the airport clear off their runways in a new fast, efficient way.

The snow brush has been a tool they have been waiting on for over two years now and the $560,000 tool is finally here.

“We don’t know how we’re going to use it yet, we’re still working on that. We might use it in tandem with our old one depending on snow. Having two gives us the freedom to do multiple surfaces at the same time,” said Airport Manager, Ben Auville.

The equipment will not only help the airport directly but it will also help with the other businesses that work on the airport campus as well.

“It gives us the ability to clear a little bit faster and then as far as the overall benefits, we have the restaurant and other services up here and that helps those businesses stay open when we have snow events and they can keep their doors open tio service the community as well,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Double Homicide
UPDATE: 2 dead in Vienna; suspect also dead
Williamstown celebrates winning back to back state championships
Williamstown downs Greenbrier West for second straight Class A football title
Buckeyes are headed to the Cotton Bowl
WVU headed to the Mayo Bowl
Marietta College’s ESport head coach Derek Games said they want to branch out to the local...
Marietta College brings together gamers of all ages

Latest News

One year after Gretchen Fleming was last seen, her disappearance is still under investigation
Disappearance of Gretchen Fleming still under investigation one year later
Wood County Commission hears update from Downtown PKB
Wood County Commission hears update from Downtown PKB
Downtown PKB had a big year in 2023, according to its director.
Wood County Commission hears update from Downtown PKB
MOV regional airport gets new airport equipment
new airport equipment