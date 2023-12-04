Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week is cardio boxing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on cardio through cardio boxing!

This week uses weights. Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

Uppercuts - 20 seconds. Start in athletic position. With weights in your hands, punch up and across your body. Alternate your arms.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Beatdown - 20 seconds. with a slight bend in your knees, bend over at your waist. Punch down toward the ground. Alternate your arms. This works your back.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Punch Across (2,1) - 20 seconds. Standing back in the athletic position, punch straight across your body. Punch your right arm out two times, then alternate and punch your left arm across once. Do this tempo, then switch. Do the left arm twice and the right arm once.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Straight punches- 20 seconds. Holding your right hand by your face, punch the left arm straight out. Continue to hold your right hand by your face while you continue to punch your left. Repeat on the opposite side.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Punch outs - 20 seconds. Start with your arms, bent at the elbows, straight out from your body, with your hand at your chest. At the same time, punch both hands straight out, creating a ‘T’ with your body. Bring your hand back in. Repeat.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

