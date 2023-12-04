Obituary: Conaway, Jennifer S.

Our dear mother Jennifer S. Conaway sadly passed away on November 30, 2023, at the age of 80. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when her children and family needed her. She had a close relationship with her family and many friends.

Jennifer graduated from Glenville State College. She was the first Executive Director of the West Virginia Health Care Association. She was a Nursing Home Administrator from 1973 to 1995. Jennifer was a member of the Jaycees, an avid skier, enjoyed traveling, enjoyed the beauty of West Virginia, and loved her family unconditionally. She and her daughter, Melaney Parrish owned Reflections where they served women who had Mastectomy needs. They also owned Highland Defibrillators and were advocates for the need for Automatic External Defibrillators in schools and businesses.

Born and raised in Philippi, WV, she was the only child of her family to be born in a hospital. She met the love of her life Larry Conaway while he was attending Anderson Broaddus University in Philippi, WV. Their first date was getting a milkshake in Belington, WV. Jennifer attended The Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd.

She is survived by her daughter Melaney Lynn Parrish of Cross Lanes, WV; son David Lynn Conaway of Las Vegas, NV; and three grandchildren Lindsey Conaway of Clemson, SC, Erica Lynn Parrish of Seattle, WA, and Maverick Lynn Conaway of Las Vegas, NV.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband in November of last year; son Michael Lynn Conaway; two brothers Ronald and Woodrow “Butch” Purkey; and two sisters Jackie Haddix and Judy Weekley.

Services will be Thursday at 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with The Reverend Gene Sheppard officiating. Visitation will be Thursday 12-2 PM.

