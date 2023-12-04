Obituary: Griffin, Mary Jo

Mary Jo Griffin, 92, of Coolville, OH, passed away at the Arbors at Pomeroy on December 2, 2023, and went to be with the Lord.

She was born on March 5, 1931, in Guysville, OH, a daughter of the late Hugh and Pearl Swisher Kayser.

Mary Jo attended Carthage-Troy schools and was a homemaker who liked to quilt and garden. She was an active member of Decatur Chapel Church (currently Decatur Baptist Church) and Decatur Chapel’s Jolly Seniors and taught Sunday School for 35 years. She was also formerly a charter member of Lifegate Baptist Church in Little Hocking, Oh, and a member of Troy Township Seniors.

She is survived by one son, Robert Larry, and wife, Anna Faye of Coolville, OH, four daughters, Yvonne Griffin and Brenda Clark, both of Coolville, OH, Linda Kaye Lynch, of Hutto, TX, and Susan Quinn and husband, Mike, of Torch, OH; three sisters-in-law, Dee Kayser of Lima, OH, and ShirleyGriffin, of Las Vegas, NV, and Pam Spence and her husband, Marty, of Parkersburg, WV; seven grandsons, Brent, Glen and Keith Griffin, David and Brian Lynch, and Austin and Clinton Quinn; two granddaughters, Tricia Beall, Trent Fairchild, and Daniel, Jude and Ezra Griffin; five great-granddaughters, Hannah, Sarah, Abi, Kyra, and Amber Griffin; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Myrle “Sonny”; a granddaughter Angela Joy Clark; three brothers John Kayser, William Kayser, and Meade Kayser and wife, Rosemary.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Tim Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow at Torch Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 - 8 on Wednesday and for one hour before the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made in Mary Jo’s memory to the Women’s Care Center of Parkersburg or the Pregnancy Resource Center of Athens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.