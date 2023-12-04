Obituary: Hall, Byron Gail

By Phillip Hickman
Dec. 4, 2023
Byron Gail Hall, 49, of North Parkersburg passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital with his sister, Carla Young, and beloved friend, Christa Whitacre at his side.

He was born May 14, 1974, a son of the late Robert Gail Hall and Wilma Doris Britton Hall (Ratliff). He was raised in Auburn, WV.

Byron was a 25-year employee of the Cracker Barrel in Mineral Wells.

He is survived by his sister, Carla Young of Kingston, WA, brother, Richard Hall, and nieces Manessa Padilla of Tome, NM, and Melanie Danuser of Silverdale, WA.

Byron is also survived by many dear friends including Bobbi Sneigle, Melissa and Mike Sigley, Jamie Eaton, and Ashley Drake.

A private graveside service, officiated by a dear family friend, the Reverend John Frum, will be held at a future date.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

