Obituary: Mason, Barbara Ann

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Barbara Ann Mason, 87 of Parkersburg went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2023.

She was born in Parkersburg on March 8, 1936, a daughter of the late Garnet Wright and Marie (Leisure) Wright.

Barbara was a homemaker and a member of Baptist Temple Church where she was a Sunday School Superintendent.  She was a member of the choir and she worked in the food pantry since inception at the church.  Barbara was also past President of the American Baptist Women.

She loved sports and was an avid Reds and Bengals fan.

Barbara is survived by her two sons, Mark E. Mason (Rebecca) of Parkersburg and Michael R. Mason (Shelley) of Yukon, OK, three grandchildren, Crystal, Carrie, and Colby and four great-grandchildren, Serenity, Chloe, Keira, & Audrey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Mason, and one brother, Robert Wright.

Service will be at 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Chad Mugrage “The Kid” officiating.  Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at the funeral home from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

