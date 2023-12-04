Obituary: Massey, Francis “John” Thomas

Francis “John” Thomas Massey, 82, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2023.

He was born November 4, 1942, in Hazlet, NJ a son of the late George and Linda (Larson) Massey.

Francis was Catholic, a US Army Veteran, and was owner and operator of FST Carpet Company in NJ.

He enjoyed rat rods, his Mustang, and cruisin’ around. Francis also deeply enjoyed eating at the Dog House and Mary B’s.

Francis is survived by his 3 children, Dawn Massey of FL, Katrena Massey of WV, and Amanda Massey of WV, 1 sister, Joan Massey of NJ, 1 brother, George Massey of NJ, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 son, Anthony Massey, 1 brother, Tommy Massey, and 2 sisters, Patty Pease and Barbara Katz.

Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.