Obituary: Massey, Francis “John” Thomas

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Francis “John” Thomas Massey, 82, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2023.

He was born November 4, 1942, in Hazlet, NJ a son of the late George and Linda (Larson) Massey.

Francis was Catholic, a US Army Veteran, and was owner and operator of FST Carpet Company in NJ.

He enjoyed rat rods, his Mustang, and cruisin’ around. Francis also deeply enjoyed eating at the Dog House and Mary B’s.

Francis is survived by his 3 children, Dawn Massey of FL, Katrena Massey of WV, and Amanda Massey of WV, 1 sister, Joan Massey of NJ, 1 brother, George Massey of NJ, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 son, Anthony Massey, 1 brother, Tommy Massey, and 2 sisters, Patty Pease and Barbara Katz.

Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Double Homicide
UPDATE: 2 dead in Vienna; suspect also dead
Williamstown celebrates winning back to back state championships
Williamstown downs Greenbrier West for second straight Class A football title
Buckeyes are headed to the Cotton Bowl
WVU headed to the Mayo Bowl
The Parkersburg Christmas Parade followed with hundreds of people lining Market Street to see...
Christmas parades bring holiday cheer

Latest News

Eugene Harold Zimmer Obit
Obituary: Zimmer, Eugene Harold
Jennifer S. Conaway Obit
Obituary: Conaway, Jennifer S.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Souder, Julie Lorraine
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
McDougal, Neil E.