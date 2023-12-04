Obituary: Smith, Cindie Lou

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023
Cindie Lou Smith, 67, of Vienna, WV, went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2023.

She was born in Parkersburg, WV April 13, 1956, a daughter of the late Harry H. Jones and Jessie L. (Stewart) Jones.

Cindie was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and she worked for C & P Phone Company for many years.  For the last nine months, she worked at Camden Clark Medical Center as a switchboard operator and she was the owner and operator of Paws Sitter Service.

She loved animals, reading, cross stitching, Jeopardy and The Wheel of Fortune, planting flowers, going to the beach, the Vienna Dog Park, and genealogy.

Cindie is survived by her husband James M. Smith of Vienna, WV, three sisters, Reata S. McKenzie (Larry) of Columbus, OH, Judy A. Griffith (Paul) of Vienna, WV, and Janet L. Pugh (Bill) of Belpre, OH, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Charles H. Jones.

Mass will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 7, 2023, at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father John Rice officiating.  Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg.  Visitation will be Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Humane Society of Choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

