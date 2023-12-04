Obituary: Zimmer, Eugene Harold

Eugene Harold Zimmer, 89, of Belpre passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Marietta on November 9, 1934, a son of the late Harold and Laura Zimmer.

Eugene retired from Evonik in the early 2000′s. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Belpre Area Ministries.

He was married to Marcella Sue Zimmer who preceded him in death on December 31, 2009. He is survived by his son, John (Debbie) Zimmer, and daughter, Gina Cochran, grandsons: Johnny (Tabitha) Zimmer, Brad (Mollie) Zimmer, and Joshua Cochran, 5 great-grandsons, 2 great, great-granddaughters, sisters, Joan Zimmer of Marietta and Maxine Joy of Newport, several nieces and nephews, special friend Ruth Holbert, and longtime friends, Lee and Lynda Shutts and Josephine Wherry.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Carrie Lynn Buckley, grandson, Wyatt Buckley, and grandparents, Lewis and Bertha Zimmer and Henry and Ella Gerken.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday (Dec. 7) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Hastings officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

The family extends their special thanks to the staff at Waterview Pointe Rehabilitation Center and Dr. Shetty and the Nursing Staff on 3 South at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

