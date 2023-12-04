Parkersburg Symphony Chorus performs with West Virginia Symphony Orchestra

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of the Parkersburg Symphony Chorus sang in two concerts over the weekend with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO).

The Parkersburg Symphony Chorus is made up of the West Virginia University Parkersburg Chorale and community singers from throughout the area.

The first concert took place on Saturday at the Clay Center in Charleston, where they were joined by the West Virginia Symphony Chorus as well as the University of Charleston Concert Choir.

According to the Director of the Parkersburg Symphony Chorus, Doctor H.G. Young III, this year marks the 18th season that the Parkersburg Symphony Chorus has been a part of the annual “Sounds of the Season” holiday concert put on by the WVSO.

Just as it is every year there are many weeks of prep and rehearsals that go into each performance.

According to Dr. Young, The Parkersburg Symphony Chorus does about five weeks of rehearsal, starting in early November with rehearsals taking place once a week in Parkersburg.

Prior to the concert in Charleston, the chorus participates in a dress rehearsal with the orchestra, symphony choir, and other participating choirs.

The Parkersburg chorus then performs with the symphony in the Clay Center during an evening concert with an afternoon concert at Blennerhassett School the next day.

Dr. Young says that the highlight of these concerts to him...all comes back to the music.

“I think it’s just singing all this wonderful music for the season. Some things we sing year after year and some we sing new pieces and just to experience music with first of all, students and community people, the singers and then with the whole wonderful West Virginia City Orchestra.”

