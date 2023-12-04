Parkersburg’s annual Winterfest celebration

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Christmas festivities continued in Parkersburg’s Bicentennial Park following the parade.

The park was filled with Christmas music, families getting photos with Santa, kids playing games, and much more during Winterfest.

Several dance groups performed to music throughout the event to help everyone get into the holiday spirit.

As part of Winterfest, Parkersburg’s Christmas tree was lit, and a firework display took place downtown.

