Wood County Commission hears update from Downtown PKB

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB had a big year in 2023, according to its director.

Downtown PKB Director Amanda Stevens presented before the Wood County Commission Monday morning.

Stevens said Downtown PKB’s biggest accomplishment this year was recognizing the new Downtown Parkersburg Historic District, a project she says has been underway since 2019. She said their signage program also put new signage in about a dozen downtown businesses.

Downtown PKB also worked with the city to secure state grant funds to improve downtown properties.

Looking ahead, Stevens said the work of Downtown PKB shows no signs of slowing down. “We have a lot of things in store that people will see unfold over the next few months,” Stevens said. “And we couldn’t do it without the community members that come out and show their support and also share in our mission of wanting to revitalize downtown.”

On Monday, the commissioners also discussed the need for a vehicle at the 911 Center with 911 Director Mike Shook.

The commissioners also received a check from the state for just over $147,000 that will be distributed equally between the county’s volunteer fire departments. The funds come out of an emergency funding package passed by the state legislature in a special session earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.