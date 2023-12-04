Yellowjackets get a big welcome home after championship

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets got a hero’s welcome home after another football championship Sunday morning.

Family, fans, and community members came out to welcome the team back home.

The Yellowjackets got back in Williamstown around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after capping off an undefeated season and winning their second straight West Virginia High School Football Class A championship.

Fire trucks and emergency vehicles lead the team on a victory lap through town.

The teams and fans made their way to the football field where everyone joined in for a bonfire to celebrate the win.

Senior quarterback Max Molessa led Williamstown to a 42-12 win over Greenbrier West in the state title game in Wheeling on Saturday night.

The win gave the Yellowjackets their fourth championship in school history.

