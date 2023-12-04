Yellowjackets get a big welcome home after championship

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown Yellowjackets got a hero’s welcome home after another football championship Sunday morning.

Family, fans, and community members came out to welcome the team back home.

The Yellowjackets got back in Williamstown around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after capping off an undefeated season and winning their second straight West Virginia High School Football Class A championship.

Fire trucks and emergency vehicles lead the team on a victory lap through town.

The teams and fans made their way to the football field where everyone joined in for a bonfire to celebrate the win.

Senior quarterback Max Molessa led Williamstown to a 42-12 win over Greenbrier West in the state title game in Wheeling on Saturday night.

The win gave the Yellowjackets their fourth championship in school history.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.