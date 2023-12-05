Belpre Area Ministries receives donation from the Joe Burrow Foundation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Belpre Area Ministries will soon be kicking off a new program that they are hoping starts in February called ‘Food Bags for Kids’.

“The three of us had a real brainstorm about how we could maybe do something new for food insufficiency especially for children,” said Grant Writer, Jennifer Crow.

This upcoming program will help local kids have access to nutritious foods while also learning about the benefits of the food as well.

“We have lots of families that come in here and many of them have young children and even adult children living with them so we though gosh we could specialize and get into some food things that appeal to children that they like to have. Things that are nutritious at the same time,” she said.

After seeing those needs in the area B.A.M. thought of how they could get funding for the new program and Joe Burrow’s help through Southeast Ohio immediately came to mind.

“So, we decided with the Joe Burrow foundation because he’s kind of local and he is interested in the Southeast Ohio area as well that his foundation would give funding for start up money for programs that are dealing with food insufficiency, child health and etc.,” Crow said.

Now in December we stand about two months away from B.A.M making a difference in many kid’s lives.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.