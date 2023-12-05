Community event will help locals enroll in marketplace health insurance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WV Navigator will be co-hosting a free event to help people enroll in Affordable Care Act Marketplace Health Insurance this Tuesday.

This year’s open enrollment period started in early November and will go until January 15th.

The health insurance marketplace is meant for people who can’t get insurance through a job nor through Medicare, Medicaid, nor the V.A.

Navigator staff will be there for whatever you need, whether you have a couple questions or want to be walked through the application process.

WV Navigator’s Jeremy Smith said that health insurance can play a role in health outcomes.

“It allows you to get to the doctor when you still have small problems before they become big problems. So it allows you to get your blood pressure taken care of or catch diabetes before it gets out of control or catch cancer before it spreads into something that can’t be managed,” he said.

Most people can qualify for a plan that starts at under $10 per month, according to Smith.

The event will take place at the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Donald F. Black Courthouse Annex from 11am to 7pm. This is at 317 Market Street in Parkersburg.

The event is co-hosted by the WV Tobacco Quitline. You can go to the event to enroll in free services meant to help you quit tobacco as well.

If you cannot make it to the event, Smith said WV Navigator will probably be back in Parkersburg in January.

They also offer free help online and over the phone. You can call them at 304-356-5834. They’re open from 8am to 6pm Monday through Friday.

