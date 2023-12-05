Global fossil fuel emissions rise to record levels, experts say

Fossil fuel emissions have risen to record levels in 2023, according to scientists.
Fossil fuel emissions have risen to record levels in 2023, according to scientists.(Pexels | PexelsFoss)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carbon dioxide emissions are on track to set a new record in 2023, according to a new analysis.

The Global Carbon Project, a group of more than 120 scientists, released the analysis Monday.

The project said global emissions are projected to rise 1.1% in 2023 over 2022 levels.

That would hit a mark of 36.8 billion tons of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere.

These emissions are the primary cause of human-caused global warming.

Increases were noted in all fossil fuel types around the world, including coal, oil and natural gas.

Coal and oil emissions are increasing significantly in India and China, while the U.S. and European Union show declining emissions.

Natural gas emissions are increasing in the U.S. as well as China and India, but are decreasing in the E.U.

Experts said rapid reductions in emissions are needed to stay within the commitment of the Paris Agreement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Double Homicide
UPDATE: 2 dead in Vienna; suspect also dead
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hall, Byron Gail
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mason, Barbara Ann
Jennifer S. Conaway Obit
Obituary: Conaway, Jennifer S.
Cindie Lou Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Cindie Lou

Latest News

Today's submission comes from Justin Ross of Marietta!
Deck the MOV for December 5th, 2023
Executive Director Greg Collins was in the studio to talk about the Night Out benefit!
North Star Child Advocacy Center Holding Night Out
Drum Major Caleb Rowan was in the studio to talk about a food drive the band is holding at...
Parkersburg South Marching Band to Hold Food Drive
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Tuberville says he’s ending blockade of most military nominees, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved
FILE -Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left,...
These Taylor Swift and Beyoncé songs have the right CPR tempo