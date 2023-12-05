North Star Child Advocacy Center holding first ’Night Out’ Gala to benefit organization

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - North Star Child Advocacy Center is holding it’s first “Night Out’ gala event to benefit the organization.

Greg Collins, the executive director for North Star, said they hope this will be the first of many more to come.

“We’re hoping to make this our signature event at the end of the year... Kind of a a wrap up and acknowledgement of all the great work that North Star and its team members and law enforcement, Child Protective Services and prosecutors are doing. And, we’re going to recognize some people that have been important to us. There’s a rare opportunity in our line of work to have a celebration and we’re going to take advantage of it and try to have one fun night to put the year to bed. And then we’ll kick it off again the next year going into our 10th year.

Tickets tickets open to the public at, northstarnightout.eventbrite.com.

Ticket sales end December 10, 2023 at midnight.

Collins said this event it to help bring in new supporters and acknowledge old supporters.

“It’s kind of an event that we can get people that aren’t quite aware of what we do that are interested to come out. There’ll be some things there that you’re going to see that will probably compel you to follow us a little bit further,”

The event is December 16, 2023 from 6 - 9p.m. at the Parkersburg Art Center.

The event is $35 per person, $50 per couple, or $500 for a table.

Collins explained that North Star is a nonprofit with most of its funds coming from grant money. The money raised from this event will help go toward general operations, things done for the kids and team members, and the center itself.

“You know it takes a lot to run a center. So general operation sometimes gets left out of the grant funding and you got to keep the lights on. So, this money is going to everything that that we need to keep it alive.”

The event will have food stations, a cash bar, live music, and a silent auction of children’s art.

Collins said events like these are important to help make the public more aware of the issue of child abuse and neglect.

“Child abuse is kind of desensitized. The things that are happening at the Center are way worse, and to give you examples would put you in another place. There’s nothing more important than our kids. If you prioritize everything that’s happening in this world right now, there’s a bunch of bad things happening... [there’s] nothing more important than getting our kids healed and back into the productive part of society where they’re not the next generation of problems.”

You can learn more about North Star Child Advocacy Center through its website, northstarcac.org

You can follow along with the Center through its Facebook Page, North Star Child Advocacy Center.

To learn more about the issue of child abuse and neglect, and North Star’s role in this fight, you can check out WTAP’s 5 part series.

The event aims to raise funds and awareness for North Star Child Advocacy Center (Alexa Griffey)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.