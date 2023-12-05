Obituary: Burrows, Larry

Larry Burrows, 78, of Big Springs, WV, departed this earthly life in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 3, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV, following an extended illness.

He was born December 14, 1944, in Big Springs, WV, to Hollie and Oma Richards Burrows who preceded him in death along with siblings Bobby Burrows, Jean Jones, Janet Davidson, Gary “Pete” Burrows, Pamela Burrows, and Richard Dean Burrows.

Larry is survived by his loving companion, Janette Tingler of Big Springs, WV, Jason (Amanda) Tingler, Flora Tingler and Sophia Tingler of Tennessee, Jody (Holly) Tingler, Cheyanne Tingler and Logan Tingler, Shirley Haught (sister) of Grantsville, WV, Ronda Williams (daughter) of Grantsville, WV, Nicholas Williams (grandson) and Kyleigh Williams (great-granddaughter) of Tanner, WV and nieces and nephews.

Larry had many friends and was loved by many people.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Ken Heiney officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour before the service. The interment will be in the Fluharty Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.

