Obituary: Denius, David Lowell

David Lowell Denius, 81, of Granville, Ohio died December 2, 2023, at Licking Memorial Hospital in Hospice Care. He was born October 10, 1942, in Barnesville, Ohio to the late Paul and Ellen Denius.

David was a 1960 graduate of Batesville High School and attended Ohio University. He worked for Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent Technologies for 48 years as an Equipment Product Engineer. David was a dedicated volunteer for the following, Mid-Ohio Food Bank, Granville Kiwanis, St. Edward Catholic Church, Tri Village Youth Football, and Company sponsored events.

He is survived by his wife Clarita Huck Denius of 52 years, daughter and son-in-law, Beth Ann and Douglas T. Neumann, of Cary, NC, granddaughters Hannah Katherine and Paige Avery Neumann, two brothers, Jerald (Janice) Denius and Gerald (Denise) Denius, as well as several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ellen Denius, and in-laws, Leo and Lucy Huck.

Visitation will be Friday, December 8, 2023, from 3:00-7:30 p.m. and for one hour before service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. Burial will follow the service at St. John Catholic Church Cemetery, Churchtown. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 13, 2023, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 785 Newark Granville Rd., Granville, Ohio 43023.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, Ohio 43055. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes of Marietta is honored to serve the Denius family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

