Obituary: Fournier, Brenda Ann

Brenda Ann Fournier, 74, of Marietta, Ohio passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 27, 1949, to Fred and Nellie Crane Rowell in Haleyville, AL.

Brenda absolutely adored her family and especially enjoyed watching her grandsons during their many important events and sporting activities. She could be often found in a creative mode throughout the home with her many projects and enjoyed spoiling her fur babies.

She is survived by her two children, Tonya Fournier and Todd (Cassie) Fournier; grandchildren Erica, Paul, Michael, Sean, Gabriel, and Joshua; several great-grandchildren; sister Patsy, and many nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews who were all very special to her.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Michael Fournier whom she married on February 8th, 1969; her brothers and sisters Glen, Gail, Lee, and Odis and brother-in-law Merald Sharp.

The family will be holding a private service at a later date.

