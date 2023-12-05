Obituary: Handlan, Terry Jane Cottle

Terry Jane Cottle Handlan, age 75, passed away unexpectedly at her home surrounded by her loving and devoted husband, Joe Handlan, on Sunday, December 3rd, 2023. She was born March 15th, 1948, to Lester G. and Eloise Thorne Cottle in Parkersburg, WV.

Terry was married to the love of her life, Joe Handlan, in Elizabeth, WV on June 9th, 1973. Terry and Joe celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past June. They met while she was a substitute teacher at Parkersburg High School and pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree at WVU. Terry obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science and Physical Education at WVU. Her professional career spanned 30 years working for the Bureau of Public Debt. She retired from the Bureau of Public Debt on June 1st, 2012. Terry accomplished many things throughout her life, but she was most proud of her two loving and devoted children, son Jody and daughter Julie. Terry was also proud of her several professional honors, including The Albert Gallatin Award and The Partnership Council’s Certificate of Recognition. Terry attended and successfully completed The Disney Approach to Leadership Excellence in 2004.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Handlan, son Jody Handlan (Cami) of Fairmont, WV, daughter Julie Cupp (Nathan) of Morgantown, WV, sister Ann Garges (Tom) of Charleston, SC; brother Gil Cottle (Susie) of Philadelphia, PA, brothers-in-law Tip Handlan (Liz) of Columbus, OH, Stu Handlan (Linda) of Richmond, VA; sisters-in-law Liz Wilton (Craig) of Columbia, MD, Patty Harman (Chuck) of Morgantown, two grandchildren Joslyn Handlan of Fairmont and Tristan Matthews (Deziray) of Panama City, FL, a great-granddaughter Lennox Matthews, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her in-laws, Joe and Betty Handlan, and a grandson Brendan Matthews of Towson, MD.

She is also survived by two special friends, Barb Shaulis, and her lifelong friend Sue Balsley. Terry also had two special companions she loved spending time with, her dogs Bailey and Charlie.

Terry treasured her family and friends more than anything.

Visitation will be Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Memorial Services will be held Friday at 11:00 AM at Trinity Episcopal Church with Father Charles Wilson officiating. A private inurnment will be held at Riverview Cemetery.

Terry lived her life by example. She loved unconditionally and wholeheartedly. She leaves behind those she loved believing “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” Hermann Hesse.

