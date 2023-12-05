Obituary: Mollohan, Alice Lenore Bunner

Alice Lenore Bunner Mollohan, 80, of Waverly passed away on December 4, 2023, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 2, 1943, to the late Harlan and Ada Hays Bunner.

She is a 1963 graduate of Wirt County High School where she played in the marching band. She worked at Kmart for 54 years, attended Crossroad United Methodist Church, and was a member of the Wednesday Handicap League at Emerson Bowling Lanes. She enjoyed professional wrestling, all football, embroidering, and cross-stitching, and was a spontaneous traveler.

Alice is survived by a son; Brian K. Mollohan; three siblings, Don Bunner, Betty J. Kerr, and Tim Bunner (Lisa); three grandchildren, Hannah Taylor (Joshua), Caitlyn Mollohan, and Jacob Mollohan; two great-grandchildren, Kayden Mollohan and Waylon Taylor; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Mollohan Moreland; nephews, David Bunner and Mathew Bunner; and nieces, Ada Wilson, Clara Elliott, Tina Thompson, and Kelley Bunner.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Ray Mollohan, of 48 years; a son, Andrew Scott Mollohan; two brothers, Harold E. Bunner and Dennis P. Bunner; her step-mother, Mable Bunner Stevens; a nephew, Nate Thompson; a sister-in-law, Annie Bunner, and a brother-in-law, Wendell Kerr.

Funeral services will be on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Interment to follow at Hartley Cemetery, Brohard, WV. The family will accept friends and loved ones from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences can be left at www.LambertTatman.com.

