Obituary: Patterson Jr., George Thomas

George Thomas Patterson Jr., 74, of Belleville, passed away on December 3, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on October 1, 1949. George served his country honorably from 1969-1990 in the US Army.

George is survived by his wife Sandra Patterson (Buffington) and son Steven D. Patterson

A graveside service and military honors will be held Friday, December 8, at 1 p.m., at Pond Creek Baptist Cemetery in Belleville, located behind the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Salvation Army of Parkersburg 534 Fifth St, Parkersburg, WV 26101

