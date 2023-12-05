Obituary: Platt, Thomas John

Thomas John Platt, 45, of Parkersburg, WV, was taken from us on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Tommy was an employee of Eramet in Marietta, OH, and loved all things nature. He enjoyed hiking, fishing, and above all spending time with his children.

Tommy is survived by one daughter, Kizzy Platt of Parkersburg, WV, and a son, Aaiden Platt of Little Hocking, OH; his mother, Linda Platt of Parkersburg; a brother, Danny Platt (Crystal) of Washington, WV; a sister, Sherry Geary (Matt) of Parkersburg; several nieces, nephews, uncles, and cousins; and many friends.

Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Danny L. Platt; along with his paternal and maternal grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward his children’s future at West Virginia Central Credit Union, account #292332. Please contact the family in order to contribute.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. with Denise Humphries officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Platt family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.